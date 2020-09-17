Danner

Danner Rivercomber Hiker Sneakers

$120.00

At Anthropologie

Designed specially for adventures near rivers, lakes, and other wet environments, this ultra-lightweight pair features a breathable knit upper crafted from abrasion-resistant and quick-drying Cordura, along with a removable footbed for cushioned support. A drainable midsole ensures water won't weigh you down, while a uniquely designed outsole directs water away from your feet to provide better grip on wet surfaces.