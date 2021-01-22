Vinterior

Danish Folding Side Table

Vintage folding side tables for sale, made in UK in the 60s. These fantastic and versatile tables have the particularity that the sides fold off, so they stay as one piece, making it very simple to put away when not needed. Measurements are 38x48cm (DxH). The quality is fantastic, smooth part movements, worth seeing. Would look great next to an arm chair or as a lamp table. They could also work as side tables or bedside tables. I have several of them, please let me know if you would like to purchase more than one.