United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Danielle Guizio
Cropped Cutout Blazer Jacket
£353.00£247.00
At Farfetch
Positively Conscious Danielle Guizio cropped cutout blazer jacket Looks like formalwear has been disrupted and updated with this latest offering from New York brand Danielle Guizio. Boasting cut-out detailing and featuring a cropped length, this blue blazer brings an edgy feel to what is usually described as a reserved look. Highlights blue linen-blend notched lapels front button fastening chest welt pocket ruched detailing shoulder pads faux button cuffs POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: This Planet Conscious product contains at least 50% eco-materials, which are independently certified as or widely recognised for having a lower environmental impact. Composition lining: Polyester 97%, Elastane 3% outer: Linen/Flax 55%, Viscose 45% washing instructions Hand Wash Designer Style ID: DGS21F836 Wearing The model is 1.79 m wearing size S