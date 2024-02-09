United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Ode A La Rose
Danielle
$92.00
At Ode A La Rose
Harness the celestial energy that ebbs & flows throughout the year with our inaugural 2023 House of Intuition Ritual Calendar Display Deck. (Please Note: This Limited Edition 2023 Ritual Tool will be shipping out by end of December. This beautiful Card Display Deck is meant to be a visual accompaniment to be placed on your Altar or any prominent space that you choose, using our included handmade wooden card display. Handle with care, do not shuffle or bend.)