REMI x REVOLVE

Daniella Halter Top

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

95% polyester, 5% spandex Made in China Hand wash Halterneck tie closure with ruched bust Subtle metallic finish with ribbed detail Item not sold as a set Model 1 Measurements: Height 5'9", Waist 35", Bust 44.5", Hips 50" Size: 0X Bust measures approx 35" around Hem measures approx 33" around Model 2 Measurements: Height 5'10", Waist 23.5", Bust 31", Hips 33.5" Size XXS: Bust measures approx 26" around Waist measures approx 24" in length Model 3 Measurements: Height 5'10", Waist 32", Bust 40", Hips 42" Size L: Bust measures approx 31" around Waist measures approx 28" in length Model 4 Measurements: Height 5'10", Waist 41", Bust 38", Hips 55" Size 3X: Bust measures approx 40" around Waist measures approx 38" in length Revolve Style No. REMX-WS21, REMX-WS22 Manufacturer Style No. RES14 F22