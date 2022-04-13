United States
Lancer Skincare
Dani Glowing Skin Perfector
$95.00
At Lancer Skincare
An innovative illuminating skin finisher and treatment that revitalizes, brightens, and perfects all skin tones in one step. This lightweight cream harnesses the superior youth-building properties of Asian botanicals to help firm aging skin, diffuse imperfections and blur pore visibility for a smoother, visibly lifted effect. Micro-fine, light-catching mineral highlighters delicately disperse over imperfections and enhance skin’s natural radiance. The result is a lit-from-within glow with a distinctively younger look.