Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Ulla Johnson
Dani Dress
$575.00
$431.75
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Silk chiffon Ruffle trim Tiered hem Floral print Mini-dress cut Long bishop sleeves Tie keyhole at neckline Covered elastic and drawstring at waist Shell: 93% silk/7% viscose
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
Fringe Dress
$99.99
from
Mango
BUY
Reformation
Zinfandel Dress
$428.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Make Me Chic
Glitter Dress
$20.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Free People
Sequined Micro Mini Dress
$49.99
$29.97
from
eBay
BUY
More from Ulla Johnson
Ulla Johnson
Claudine Dress
$645.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Ulla Johnson
Sabina Sheer Overlay Gown By Ulla Johnson
$995.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Ulla Johnson
Netta Sandals
$350.00
$78.75
from
Shopbop
BUY
Ulla Johnson
Netta Sandals
$350.00
$78.75
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Dresses
Scoop
Midi Shirt Dress
$44.95
from
Walmart
BUY
Zara
Dress With Voluminous Sleeves
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Mango
Fringe Dress
$99.99
from
Mango
BUY
Anthropologie Anthropologie
Bias Slip Dress
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted