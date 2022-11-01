United States
Levi's
Dani Corset Top
£60.00£42.00
At Levi's
Slim fitting and flattering, the Dani Corset Top gives denim a new life. This cute tank features a square neckline and buttons down the front, and finishes off with a small red tab to deliver subtle Levi's® branding. A denim corset top Slim fitting and flattering With a square neckline and buttons down the front Featuring subtle Levi's® branding Style # A33580000 Colour: Indigo Stonewash - Blue