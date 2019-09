Benefit Cosmetics

Dandy Duet

£26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Benefit Cosmetics

Brighter complexion, pretty please! This special set includes a full-size and FREE mini Dandelion, our classic baby-pink brightening powder. Both the full-size and mini box o’ powder come complete with a built-in mirror and soft brush. Sweep on cheeks as a soft blush or all over face as a brightening powder.