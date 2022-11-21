Dandy Blend

Dandy Blend Instant Herbal Beverage With Dandelion

Refreshing Cold, Delicious Hot Gluten Free 100% Caffeine Free No Acidity No Bitterness All the Goodness of Dandelion in an Instant! The Easiest Way to Get Dandelion in Your Diet Rich, smooth full-bodied coffee flavor, but no caffeine, acidity or bitterness. No additives or preservatives. Nothing artificial. Totally water-soluble extracts of three roasted roots and two roasted grains. Nothing else. No gluten. All gluten from barley and rye is eliminated in the extraction process. Sweetness comes from fructose that occurs naturally in roasted dandelion and chicory roots. No pesticides 630 mg dandelion/chicory extract per cup Going from coffee to Dandy Blend is easy - there are no withdrawal symptoms. May be suitable for people with diabetes. Ask your doctor. Suggested Use The Basics Dandy Bland is so versatile that, depending on how much powder you use, it can be everything from a pleasant, nutty roasted tea to a rich, strong espresso. It also is the easiest way to get the benefits of dandelion root into your diet. Add one spoonful in a cup of hot or cold liquid, stir, and it is ready to drink. It makes a particularly good iced coffee for use in warm weather. 1 level tsp per 8 oz = tea-like beverage 1 rounded tsp per 8 oz = rich, full bodied coffee 1 heaping tsp to 1 tablespoon for an espresso strength beverage. Other Ingredients Extracts of roasted barley, rye, chicory root, dandelion root and sugar beet. Warnings Dandy Blend is sensitive to moisture. This package Must be resealed after each use. Store in a cool dry place.