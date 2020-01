MALIN and GOETZ

Dandruff Shampoo

$28.00

MALIN+GOETZ formulated this dandruff shampoo to be high performing and highly luxurious. Active pyrithione zinc blends with amino acids, panthenol and natural tea tree to effectively treat dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis. A rich, moisturizing lather and wonderfully refreshing eucalyptus scent make you forget you're fighting flakes altogether. After just one shampoo, hair is soft and manageable, and the scalp is pleasantly soothed.