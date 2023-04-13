Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Fashion Nova
Dance For You Fringe Mini Dress – Pink
$59.99
$53.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Fashion Nova
Need a few alternatives?
Etsy
Vintage Dress
BUY
$80.00
Etsy
Watters
Adela Dress
BUY
$585.00
Watters
Solace London
Dakota Off-the-shoulder Crepe And Satin-twill Gown
BUY
$735.00
Net-A-Porter
The Bar
The Bar Women's White Avery Detachable Train
BUY
$228.00
Lyst
More from Fashion Nova
Fashion Nova
Dance For You Fringe Mini Dress - Gold
BUY
$53.99
$59.99
Fashion Nova
Fashion Nova
Chelsea Sequin Mini Dress - Light Blue
BUY
£41.00
£58.00
Fashion Nova
Fashion Nova
Dance For You Fringe Mini Dress - Gold
BUY
£45.00
£50.00
Fashion Nova
Fashion Nova
Here For It Faux Leather Trench Coat
BUY
$79.99
Fashion Nova
More from Dresses
Etsy
Vintage Dress
BUY
$80.00
Etsy
Watters
Adela Dress
BUY
$585.00
Watters
Solace London
Dakota Off-the-shoulder Crepe And Satin-twill Gown
BUY
$735.00
Net-A-Porter
The Bar
The Bar Women's White Avery Detachable Train
BUY
$228.00
Lyst
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted