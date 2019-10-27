DamonLight

Damonlight Premium Silicone Airpods Case With Keychain

$8.98

FREE OF EXTERNAL CONNECTOR: With the lid and body separated, there is no hinge point that joins the body to the lid, gives no extra trouble to daily use and easy to install or remove. Best choice for guys usually put the case in jeans or pocket. Work for both airpods 1&2. Front Led Visible. CONVENIENT PORTABILITY WITH Carabiner : Unique keychain is included with case to provide the ability to safely attach your Airpods case to carrying bags, travel carriers, pants, etc.