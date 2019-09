Kitsch

Damn Rhinestone Bobby Pin

£22.68

Buy Now Review It

At Kitsch

The Kitsch x Justine Marjan collection is a collaboration of elevated statement pins and clips that are effortless and easy to use. Get the most iconic and glamorous looks right from your own home! Great for a night out, a red carpet event, or even a festival! This pin includes a "DAMN" word bobby pin with rhinestone accents.