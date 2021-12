Benefit Cosmetics

Dallas Rosy Bronze Blush

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details Benefit Cosmetics Dallas Rosy Bronze Blush features a slightly pinker shade with a soft shimmer to give cheeks a healthy outdoor flush and natural-looking radiance. Available in full-size & a travel-size mini to pop in your purse, kick up your heels and get glowing. Features Rosy bronze shade Hint of shimmer Available in full-size & mini Includes Mirror Soft, natural-bristle brush