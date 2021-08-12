Volta

Lend a touch of sculptural style to your space with the dynamic Dallas Mobile, presented on a stable base and designed by duo Volta. Inspired by the abstract art of the 1950s and Scandinavian design, the Dallas Mobile has a beautifully balanced design with a vibrant blue and yellow colourway. Handcrafted within Volta's workshop in Spain, the entirely metal mobile is presented on a static stand to complete the strikingly sculptural aesthetic. The ultimate way to add a personal piece of art in to your space, the Dallas Mobile is a beautiful design that is sure to become a timeless accent in its surroundings.