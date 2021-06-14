R+Co

Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo

$29.00 $20.30

Buy Now Review It

Product Description What’s not to love about big, beautiful, bouncy hair? Start with this to add vitality to fine, flat hair. Thermal Protection, UV Protection, Gluten Free, Vegan, and Vegetarian. Brand Story R+CO IS A COLLECTIVE OF SOME OF THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE HAIRSTYLISTS THAT HAVE COME TOGETHER TO MAKE A LINE OF PRODUCTS. MODERN FORMULATIONS OFFER IMMEDIATE RESULTS, EMBODYING EXPERIMENTATION, DESIGN, ARTISTRY, AND PASSION.