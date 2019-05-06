Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Club Monaco
Dalennah Jumpsuit
$269.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Club Monaco
Tie it in a bow. A jumpsuit in a warm-weather-ready linen blend makes for a suitable dress stand-in. Tie the sash in the back for a high-impact bow or wrap around the front for a cleaner look.
Featured in 1 story
We Take The Guesswork Out Of Bridal Shower Outfits
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Koshka
Lace Trim Jumper
$49.00
from
Koshka
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Loose-fit Jumpsuit
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Fashion to Figure
Nightfall Jumper
$38.50
from
Fashion to Figure
BUY
DETAILS
Dorothy Perkins
Mulberry Jersey Jumpsuit
$39.00
from
Dorothy Perkins
BUY
More from Club Monaco
DETAILS
Club Monaco
Striped Midi Dress
$269.00
from
Club Monaco
BUY
DETAILS
Club Monaco
Ahlam Top
$149.50
from
Club Monaco
BUY
DETAILS
Club Monaco
Hadarahh Linen-blend Blazer
$289.00
from
Club Monaco
BUY
DETAILS
Club Monaco
Larna Dress
$198.50
from
Club Monaco
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
