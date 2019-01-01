Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Calvin Klein
Dalana Slide Sandal
$89.00
$69.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Calvin Klein
This slide sandal features three straps across the top with a padded footbed for extra comfort.
Need a few alternatives?
55DSL x Birkenstock
Monterey Sandal
$198.00
from
Diesel
BUY
Alexander Wang
Abby Sandal
$495.00
$296.89
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Ipanema with Starck
Philippe Starck Thing G
$38.00
from
Ipanema
BUY
No. 21
Knotted Satin Sandals
$600.00
$216.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
More from Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein
Modern Cotton Tanga
$22.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Calvin Klein
1981 Bold Bikini
$20.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Calvin Klein
1981 Bold Bralette
$36.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Calvin Klein
Seductive Comfort Strapless Lift Convertible Bra
$44.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
More from Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Shearling Lined Slide
$145.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted