Dormify

Dakota Diamond Comforter & Sham Set

$129.00 $90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dormify

Denim days (and nights). Like your favorite chambray shirt, the Dakota Diamond Comforter and Sham Set is a staple you’ll never tire of. Featuring a white dotted diamond motif, this blue comforter is so airy and lofty, you’ll love getting under the covers each night.