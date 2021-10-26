Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Schuh
Dakota
£65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Schuh
High fashion, chic and definitely on our radar! The Dakota Pull On Boot provides the sass in a black man-made upper sat on a block heel for catwalk style. Obsessed yet?
Need a few alternatives?
Schuh
Dakota
BUY
£65.00
Schuh
Schuh
Paxton
BUY
£100.00
Schuh
Schuh
Danika
BUY
£55.00
Schuh
Schuh
Adiana
BUY
£90.00
Schuh
More from Schuh
Schuh
Paxton
BUY
£100.00
Schuh
Schuh
Danika
BUY
£55.00
Schuh
Schuh
Adiana
BUY
£90.00
Schuh
Schuh
Amalfi
BUY
£85.00
Schuh
More from Boots
Schuh
Dakota
BUY
£65.00
Schuh
Schuh
Paxton
BUY
£100.00
Schuh
Schuh
Danika
BUY
£55.00
Schuh
Schuh
Adiana
BUY
£90.00
Schuh
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted