Dakine

Fleetwood Mitten

$30.22

Why We Like The Fleetwood Mitten The Fleetwood is the quintessence of small but mighty, packing heavyweight warmth, supple waterproofing, and wicking performance into a streamlined 4-way stretch construction, keeping our hands toasty and dry throughout the ride. Finished with a leather palm, adjustable strap, and nose wipe, this mitten is the whole package for optimal on-mountain performance. Details Toasty, low-bulk mitten for slicing corduroy and pushing powder Breathable membrane delivers waterproof protection Synthetic insulation traps heat even when wet Fleece lining boosts warmth and wicks away moisture Leather palm delivers increased grip and durability Hook-and-loop tab provides a secure, customized fit Microfleece at back of thumb for quick nose wipes Removable wrist leash helps prevent lost mitts Item #DAKZ7IE