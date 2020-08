Daisy Street Plus

Daisy Street Plus Midi Cami Dress In Gingham

£27.99

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

Plus-size dress by Daisy StreetWorn and shot by one of our models at home . Gingham print. V-neck . Adjustable cami straps. Button placket. Fitted waist. Front pockets. Regular fit. True to size. #AtHomeWithASOS.