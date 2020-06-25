United States
Tea & Tequila
Daisy Salsa Dress
£160.00
At Tea & Tequila
The Salsa Dress in Lightweight Printed Cotton Every day brings a chance for you to kick off your shoes, and dance! This salsa dress makes you want to dance all day & night. The perfect dress for walking around a city and lunching in the sun, picnics on the beach and walks on a sunny day. Cotton printed blend Features handwoven shoulder straps Smocked back panel for easy fitting Cold machine wash Handmade in Mexico