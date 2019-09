holiday boileau

Daisy Print High Rise Jeans

£265.00 £79.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Holiday Boileau’s navy daisy-print jeans are the most recent edition of the label’s signature Trousers 69 silhouette – a classic straight-leg silhouette renewed each season with new patterns and collaborations. The cheerful florals are designed by illustrator and graphic designer Inès De Chefdebien and lends a distinctive look to classic blue-wash denim. Wear them with a simple white T-shirt throughout the weekend.