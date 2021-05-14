RIXO x Target

Daisy Long Sleeve Swing Dress

$55.00

At Target

Fit & style Model wears size 4 and is 5'9.5" Long-sleeve midi dress in a slender fit for vintage-inspired style Rayon crepe construction with a mixed tulip spritz and retro daisy print Sweetheart neckline balances voluminous sleeves for a statement look Smocked back lends extra shaping to otherwise relaxed silhouette Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Rayon Garment Length: Midi Fit: Standard Fit Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Pullover Neckline: Sweetheart Total Garment Length: 46 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Puff Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81899373 UPC: 191904285478 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2167 Origin: Imported Description Vintage-inspired charm and modern femininity come together to create the Daisy Long Sleeve Swing Dress from RIXO for Target. A bright green background makes the perfect foundation for an allover floral print, with the top half fashioned with a spritz of tulips and the skirt with retro daisies. The dreamy design continues with a sweetheart neckline lending structured shaping alongside the smocked back, making for lovely contrast to the rest of the relaxed fit. Voluminous sleeves finish off the piece with a touch of playful flounce for a dress that'll gift any wardrobe a touch of delightful style. Founded by best friends Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, RIXO was born out of a deep passion for vintage design, art and culture. Guided by a desire to empower and help women be the best version of themselves, the UK-based designers bring their unique patterns and easy-to-wear designs to Target in this limited-edition dress collection. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.