In an impressive feat of imagination, Taylor Jenkins Reid creates a meticulous history for a ‘70s rock band that never existed — though reading the book, which takes the shape of a transcript from a rock documentary, you might briefly think otherwise. The Six was a rock band; Daisy Jones was a wild child ingenue. When they combined forces, they created one of the best rock albums of all time. So, how come they never made another album together? The reverberations of the musical acts’ dramatic clash continue throughout the band members' lives, and are explored in the fake documentary.