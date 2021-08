1barkavenue

Daisy Embroidered Hat

$23.95

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Daisy embroidered on a pigment dyed cap in choice of color. Shown on light navy Colors may not look the same on all monitors Adams brand 100% garment-washed cotton twill 6-panel, unstructured, low-profile tuck-away back leather strap with antiqued brass buckle and grommet adjustable. fits men or women Cool-Crown™ mesh lining four rows of stitching on bill Garment washed, pigment dyed gives the cap a nice faded look