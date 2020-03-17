Emily Levine Milan

Daisy Chain Necklace

“So she was considering in her own mind... whether the pleasure of making a daisy-chain would be worth the trouble of getting up and picking the daisies…” — Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Lewis Carroll Oh, nostalgia! A just sweet enough beaded flower necklace, reminiscent of childhood, but all grown up in palette and proportion. The perfect treat, just made to be worn with a tangle of gold necklaces. Designed by Emily Levine, a super cool (and chic!) native New Yorker based in Milan, and made in India by female artisans who work from home to support their families. Do not tug or pull the necklace as they are hand beaded on string, and should be handled with care. Avoid mixing with other necklaces when taken off so they don't get tangled.