Fabrizio Viti

Daisy Buckle Brocade Pumps

$840.00 $499.00

Buy Now Review It

At Barneys Warehouse

Trimmed with metallic gold piping, Fabrizio Viti's beige and gold brocade pumps feature a chunky sculpted heel and decorative strap. These Italian-made pumps are accented with a polished goldtone buckle in the shape of a daisy, a signature motif of the label since its debut. 1.75"/45mm heel (approximately). Tapered square toe. Self-covered sculpted heel. Metallic gold leather piping. Polished goldtone hardware. Slips on. Lined with leather. Leather sole. Available in Beige/Gold. Made in Italy.