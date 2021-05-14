RIXO x Target

Daisy 3/4 Sleeve Ruffle Wrap Dress

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'9" 3/4-sleeve green dress in a maxi silhouette for chic, lively style Rayon crepe construction with allover retro daisy print Wrap bodice for added shaping alongside self-tie detail Ruffle details throughout lend playful charm Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Rayon Garment Length: Maxi Fit: Loose Fit Garment Style: Three Quarter Sleeve, Pull On Neckline: V Neck Total Garment Length: 52 Inches Garment Details: Waist Tie Belt Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Ruffle Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81899022 UPC: 191904265470 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-1696 Origin: Imported Description Retro-inspired flowers bloom amidst the Daisy 3/4-Sleeve Ruffle Wrap Dress from RIXO for Target for a delightfully charming look. This breezy maxi dress cut from rayon crepe offers a lightweight feel that drapes beautifully over the figure, complete with a wrap silhouette lending lovely shaping alongside a self-tie detail at the side of the waistline. Ruffles frame the dress and bring playful movement for a dress that's perfect for spring lunches and summer soirees, and a smattering of ditsy daisies in white and pink bring a punch of flower power against the green background. Founded by best friends Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, RIXO was born out of a deep passion for vintage design, art and culture. Guided by a desire to empower and help women be the best version of themselves, the UK-based designers bring their unique patterns and easy-to-wear designs to Target in this limited-edition dress collection. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.