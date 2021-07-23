GISENA

Dainty Simple Belly Waist Chain

$14.99

Dainty Simple Belly Waist Chain, Layered Bikini Body Jewelry, 14K Gold Filled, Sterling Silver, Rose Gold, Gift for Women, A very simple but sexy belly/waist chain can be worn everyday! Easy to stack with any other chains! Gift for daughter, girl friend and best friend! *Materials: 14K Gold Filled, 14K Rose Gold Filled, 925 Sterling Silver, Gold/Silver/Rose Gold Plated on Stainless Steel All materials are hypoallergic and better for sensitive skin. Different from regular electroplated, the chain color plated on stainless steel can be lasting pretty long but eventually will be faded. We will suggest not to wear for shower or swimming pool due to chemicals, but it will NOT be easy to fade. *Color: Gold, Silver, Rose Gold *Can be personalized: Yes *Gift Box: Yes *Chain: Oval Cable Chain *Chain Length: Please advise your requested length based on the length range chosen from drop-down menu. We will provide you a free chain extender of 4" long so that your chain can be adjustable. *Chain Link Size: Gold/Rose Gold Filled- 0.9-1.2MM Sterling Silver- 1.4-1.8MM Gold/Rose Gold/Silver Steel-1.5-2MM *How to Order* 1): Select your material/color from the first drop-down menu 2): Select your chain length range from the second drop-down menu 3): Advise your requested length to "Add your personalization" or send a note directly via Etsy message. *How to Get Your Chain Length Step 1: Use a string to mark the spot you would like your necklace to be Step 2: Measure the String's length with a ruler May you prefer to see more ，personalized jewelry? You may check out from below link: https://www.etsy.com/shop/Gisena Please fellow us on Facebook, Pinterest, or Instagram @gisenapersonalized *Packaging: As a part of the wonderful gift, each piece of jewelry comes in its own jewelry box. At checkout you can choose the option of a gift receipt by checking . You can also leave me a gift message for the recipient at checkout. All items are custom made to order. Normal production time will be 3 business days. If any rush order, please let us know. All customized products are not returnable, but please feel free contact us for any of your concerns, we will satisfy your needs or requirements as possible. We will answer you normally in the day. We ship out of USA for American buyers via USPS and out of Canada to Canadian buyers via Canada post.