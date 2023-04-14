Agua Bendita x Target

Dainty Floral Tile Print Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit

$45.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 82% Recycled Nylon, 18% Spandex Garment Style: Sleeveless, Back Hook Garment Details: Full Lining Garment back type: Open UPF rating: No UPF Rating Swimwear Style: Cheeky Bra cup construction details: Removable Cup Coverage: Cheeky Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash, Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: April 15, 2023 TCIN: 87278213 UPC: 196983801472 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-7100 Origin: Imported Description Add timeless style to your beach-ready looks with the Dainty Floral Tile Print Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit from Agua Bendita x Target. Made from soft and stretchy fabric with a full lining, this cheeky one-piece swimsuit offers flexibility and comfortable movement. The navy one-piece swimsuit features a deep V neckline, and is covered with dainty floral tile print. Adjustable shoulder straps help you find your right fit, and removable cups provide customizable coverage. Fueled by a deep love of their native Colombia, friends Catalina Álvarez and Mariana Hinestroza co-founded the energetic fashion brand Agua Bendita. With an earthy beach-to-street vibe, the pieces in this limited-time Spring Designer Collection for Target reflect the ancestral heritage of Colombia and the power of femininity. Removable Cups Removable cups offer customized wear Cheeky Cheeky offers moderate seat coverage for a trendy look that accentuates curves If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.