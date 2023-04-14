Agua Bendita x Target

Dainty Floral Print Pareo

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 67 Inches (L), 43 Inches (W) Sizing: Womens Material: 51% Cotton, 49% Rayon Garment Details: Single Layered Construction Package Quantity: 1 Fabric Weight Type: Lightweight Fabric Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash, Tumble Dry Street Date: April 15, 2023 TCIN: 87277925 UPC: 196983801311 Item Number (DPCI): 251-10-8059 Origin: Imported Description Refresh your vacay looks with this Dainty Floral-Print Pareo from Agua Bendita x Target. Made from a lightweight cotton blend fabric, this rectangular pareo is adorned with a dainty floral print on a navy background. To wear, just wrap it around your waist, then take the top ends and knot them together in the middle. Fueled by a deep love of their native Colombia, friends Catalina Álvarez and Mariana Hinestroza co-founded the energetic fashion brand Agua Bendita. With an earthy beach-to-street vibe, the pieces in this limited-time Spring Designer Collection for Target reflect the ancestral heritage of Colombia and the power of femininity. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.