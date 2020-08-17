The Little Market

Dainty Dark Blue Opal Necklace

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Handmade

This dainty necklace features a Philippine a blue opal, known to bring joy and spark creativity, and is the perfect everyday accessory. It includes a lightweight and adjustable gold-filled chain to wear at three different lengths. Each purchase empowers female artisans at TAYO Collective in the Philippines. Materials: 14kt gold-filled chain and blue opal These necklaces offer an extension, so it can be worn at different lengths Chain length: 16"", 17"", or 18"" Includes a spring ring clasp for secure closure. Metal Care instructions: Use warm water and mild soap to clean. Air dry and store in a soft, cloth bag. As with all handmade items, slight variations can occur