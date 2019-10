DailyShoes

Pocket Combat Boots

$45.99

The DailyShoes Women's Military Combat Boots with Pocket has an innovative design that lets you leave your bag behind. Each boot is outfitted with a roomy pocket that is 3 inches by 3.5 inches in size. You get plenty of space for storing your credit cards and cash, your identification, your keys, and even a pocket knife. An ultra tight zipper keeps everything tucked away inside of the pocket, so you can always have the essentials within easy reach!