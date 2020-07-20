Poketo

Daily Weekly Monthly Small Labyrinth Planner

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At design milk

We took our classic Daily Weekly Monthly Planner and made it fun-sized! Our open-dated planner features space to timestamp events and tasks, room for notes and sketches, and a matching spiral binding for easy use. We’ve been offering our signature open-dated planners since 2006, based on the belief that you should be able to start planning anytime or skip a week without worrying about wasting space. Environmentally friendly tree-free paper 160 open-dated pages Yearly, monthly, weekly, daily (365 days), pocket folder, and notes section 2 pockets in the back to organize any loose-leaf paper you come across throughout your day. Size: 8.5" x 6" x 0.5" Shipping + Returns: Learn about more about shipping and returns. Price-Match Guarantee: This item is eligible for our price-match guarantee.