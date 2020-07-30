Poketo

Daily Weekly Monthly Planner

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At design milk

Poketo's classic Daily Weekly Monthly Planner is an open-dated planner that features space to timestamp events and tasks, room for notes and sketches with matching spiral binding for ease of use. Includes daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly sections complete with a place for notes and monthly goals. Also features 2 pockets in the back to organize any loose-leaf paper you come across throughout your day.