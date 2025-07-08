Innisfree

Daily Uv Defense Spf 36

$18.00 $12.60

Buy Now Review It

#1 Most Requested Tool. Trichologist Approved. Best for Accelerated Hair Growth. Needles work to create micro-channels on the scalp to stimulate blood flow to the hair follicle and release growth factors to stimulate hair growth while increasing topical product absorption. 540 high-strength medical grade stainless steel needles (0.25 mm in size) for premium performance. + promotes hair fullness, thickness, and overall scalp health + creates micro-channels on the scalp to stimulate hair growth + increases topical product absorption