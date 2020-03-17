Julianne & Co.

Daily To-do Planner Notepad

$12.50

PERFECT FOR ALL BUSY PEOPLE: You can now make some sense out of your daily mess with this amazing to-do list notepad! The personal planner will help you organize your tasks, chores, responsibilities and health and it’s perfect for professional use at work or for organizing your life at home. FOR ALL YOUR DAILY TASKS: The unique daily planners have a convenient outline that will put some order to your every day. The pages have a to-do list with checkboxes, a top 3 priority list and a due day/time box so you will never miss a deadline! The daily planners also have plenty of space for extra notes so you can always be on top of your game! STAY HEALTHY EVERY DAY: And because your life is not just chores and work, the daily planner also has a water consumption tracker to make sure that you stay hydrated even on busy days, and a meal planning box so you can plan healthy and nutritious meals every day. CONVENIENT DESIGN: The to-do list planner is perfectly organized so it can be very easy to use. It has a clean design for better results and it is made with the finest quality materials for maximum performance. Each personal planner pad has 50 sheets so you can have enough to put your life in order! RISK-FREE PURCHASE: We are confident that you will love our daily to-do list planner as much as we do, but if for any reason you are not completely satisfied, we will give you your money back with no questions asked and with no hassle! All you have to do is let us know and we’ll do everything we can to help you. Stay Organized And Succeed With Julianne & Co. When things get busy it can be overwhelming and difficult to manage with all the different tasks and chores at home and at work. This is why you need some help to stay organized so you can finish every task, reach every deadline and conquer your goals! With the Julianne & Co. daily to-do list planner notepad you can keep your life organized in the easiest way possible! Plan Your Day? Check! Making to-do lists and organizing your day can be very productive and helpful. W