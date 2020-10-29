Seed

Probiotic Inner Capsule Proprietary formulation comprised of clinically-studied strains characterized at academic institutions and research partners in Italy, Spain, Belgium, US, and Japan. Not of animal or soil origin. Biofermented in Europe and free of the 14 classes of allergens identified by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) Panel on Dietetic Products, Nutrition, and Allergies. Prebiotic Outer Capsule Punicalagins isolated and purified from Indian pomegranate—these are biotransformed by gut microbes into powerful metabolites for human health. 2-in-1 capsule technology resistant to stomach acid, digestive enzymes, and bile salts. Protect against stomach acid and safeguard viability through digestion. Chlorophyllin exterior shields from light, while powder prebiotic suspension is an additional barrier to oxygen, moisture, and heat (which bacteria are sensitive to).