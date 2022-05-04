Tula

Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum Spf 30

This broad spectrum sunscreen provides skin with daily SPF 30, as well as protection from the damaging effects of pollution & blue light—a must have for indoors & outdoors. A non-comedogenic formula with skincare-first ingredients like probiotic extracts, pineapple & papaya, this year-round essential won’t clog pores or leave a white cast. Encapsulated technology breaks into a beautiful, non-greasy gel texture upon application & leaves a gorgeous glow that wears well under makeup or on its own. It’s not just sunscreen—it’s skincare. Dermatologist-tested Select Supersize to save $16 & get over 2x the product Named Best SPF by Health 2020 Beauty Awards.