Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Kate McLeod
Daily Stone Solid Lotion Bar
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kate McLeod
Need a few alternatives?
Soap & Glory
24 Days To Treat Yule-self Advent Calendar
BUY
£45.00
Boots
Lush
Advent Calendar
BUY
£185.00
Lush
The Body Shop
Box Of Wonders Big Advent Calendar
BUY
£95.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Box Of Wishes Advent Calendar
BUY
£55.00
The Body Shop
More from Kate McLeod
Kate McLeod
Daily Stone Starter Kit
BUY
$45.00
Kate McLeod
Kate McLeod
Kate Mcleod Face Stone
BUY
$86.00
Kate McLeod
Kate McLeod
Daily Stone
BUY
$38.00
Kate McLeod
Kate McLeod
Atelier Stone I
BUY
$65.00
goop
More from Body Care
Kate McLeod
Daily Stone Solid Lotion Bar
BUY
$45.00
Kate McLeod
Beauty Pie
Love Shea Butter Body Lotion
BUY
£40.00
Beauty Pie
grüum
Sugn Bath Soak – Jasmine Flower | 120ml
BUY
£9.00
grüum
Plantopia
Deep Peace Sensory Balm
BUY
£14.00
Plantopia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted