Kate McLeod

Daily Stone

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kate McLeod

This is where it all began: Kate’s original formulation, affectionately known as “The Daily." Rose softens and restores intimacy, frankincense heals and brings balance, and neroli calms and eases the mind. If you’re new to Kate McLeod, this subtle scent of florals and delicate spice is the perfect introduction.