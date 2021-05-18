cocokind

This lightweight, mineral-based SPF 32 uses non-nano zinc oxide, blue phytoplankton, and microalgae to protect skin from environmental stressors such as: UVA and UVB rays, pollution and blue light. In doing so, the formula helps to prevent signs of photoaging such as hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, while also reducing the risk of visible sunburn. The packaging itself is made of recyclable sugarcane. Reef-safe, cruelty free and formulated without artificial fragrances, parabens, sulfates, artificial colors, animal products, alcohol, mineral oils, or silicone. 1.7 oz