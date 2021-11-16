Phoebe Garnsworthy

Daily Rituals: Positive Affirmations To Attract Love, Happiness And Peace

$6.99

Would you like to attract more abundance? More love, more happiness and more peace? It is possible and available to you right now, if you believe it to be true. Positive energy in our lives vibrate at a high frequency. By radiating this frequency first, you will magnetically attract the same positive energy in return, thus amplifying and intensifying these loving vibrations in abundance. And this can be easily achieved by controlling your thoughts in the repetition of uplifting affirmations.Every morning upon rising, open your Daily Rituals book at random, or choose a word from the contents that you are drawn to. Read the positive affirmation and allow yourself time to be transparent with the truth. Follow through with the exercises beneath.Practice these rituals regularly to raise your vibration and your mind will be trained to think positive thoughts from the moment you wake up to the second you fall asleep, promoting and attracting an affluence of positive energy, health, happiness, love and peace.Transform your life to create beauty and peace in the world around you.We can create positive vibrations by practicing affirmations of self-love and gratitude. Through the daily repetition of these rituals we clear old thought patterns, focus our time into the now, hence creating new pathways to form a peaceful and happy life.By spending time connecting and worshipping our internal self, we are creating an open communication channel to our Soul, the Source of Creation, and shifting our state of consciousness closer to enlightenment.Through acknowledgment and gratitude for life’s blessings, we create positive thought vibrations. If we repeat these uplifting affirmations daily, our mind will consistently reach higher frequencies of optimized vibrations.Join Phoebe Garnsworthy, Visionary and Metaphysical writer, as she shares her daily secrets to attracting and magnifying an abundance of positive energy, health, happiness, love and peace.