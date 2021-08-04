Daily Practice by Anthropologie

Three-piece Polo Lounge Set

Style No. 61725040; Color Code: 001 Go lightly into the season with this breezy, ultra-chic lounge set - we love adding a headband and kitten heels for a hint of Hepburn-inspired sophistication. About Daily Practice by Anthropologie For weekends and workouts, lounging and living, Daily Practice by Anthropologie ensures that ease is always on the agenda. From activewear and fitness essentials to versatile apparel and loungewear, this exclusive collection is designed to do it all - or nothing at all - however your day plays out. Set includes pullover cami, button-front polo, and pull-on skirt Cotton, acrylic, lycra Hand wash Imported