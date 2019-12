Urban Outfitters

Daily Planner Journal

$24.00 $18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

No task left behind with this luxe daily planner journal bound with a durable linen cover you can take with you anywhere. Detailed with metallic foil lettering and a ribbon bookmark. Features a page for every day of the year plus plenty extra for doodles, each planner page can be filled in with a custom date and includes sections for filling out your daily objective, schedule, to do list, projects, notes + more!