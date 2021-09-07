Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Anthropologie
Daily Pause Spiral Journal
$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Featuring daily prompts, this journal encourages moments of pause and reflection to bring mindfulness to the 100 days ahead.
More from Anthropologie
promoted
Anthropologie
Pearl-embellished Chain Crawler Earrings
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Horses Cable-knit Cardigan
BUY
$150.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Library Card Glass Candle
BUY
$24.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Quilted Floral Maxi Dress
BUY
$79.95
$120.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted