CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion with hyaluronic acid provides 24-hour hydration for dry skin while replenishing the skin's barrier with ceramides. Benefits Provides 24-hour hydration and helps restore the skin's barrier with three essential ceramides Lightweight moisturizing lotion formula features hyaluronic acid to leave dry skin feeling smooth and comfortable Suitable for use as a face lotion, body lotion and hand cream Absorbs quickly to soften skin without leaving a greasy or sticky feel Ideal for normal to dry skin Allergy-tested Non-comedogenic Accepted by the National Eczema Association Developed with dermatologists Key Ingredients Ceramides help restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier Hyaluronic acid attracts hydration to the skin's surface and helps dry skin retain moisture MVE Technology, a patented delivery system, continually releases moisturizing ingredients Formulated Without Fragrance Oil